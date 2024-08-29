Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Partners With PressReader

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced a strategic partnership with PressReader, a digital newsstand, to offer hotel guests access to thousands of newspapers and magazines worldwide.

“Curator member hotels and resorts that are already working with PressReader today have been able to provide their guests with unlimited access to popular publications and news during their stay,” said Brent Hayhurst, vice president of program development for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “In addition to guest conveniences, hotels can benefit from promoting an environmentally sustainable publication platform. Through this partnership, our members will have access to the proven advantages of the PressReader platform with a competitive annual service fee that fits the size and scale of their property as well as guest readership data and reporting dashboard.”

PressReader’s platform can integrate into guest experience offerings at Curator member properties, providing guests access to over 7,000 publications covering a wide range of topics, including business, travel, fashion, sports, and more.

“Partnering with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a natural fit for PressReader. From printing digitally delivered, same-day newspapers 25 years ago to a curated digital collection of the world’s leading newspapers, magazines, and eBooks today, our goal has always been to enhance the guest experience with stories that inspire,” said Steve Chapman, senior vice president of sales for PressReader. “We are committed to supporting the excellence that luxury properties bring to every stay. And in partnership with Curator, we can do just that.”

Advertisement

PressReader’s digital library will be accessible to guests via participating hotels’ WiFi networks, allowing them to browse newspapers and magazines in multiple languages through the PressReader app or website. Guests have complimentary access during their stay, whether relaxing in their room, lounging by the pool, or exploring the hotel’s amenities.