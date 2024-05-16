Stayntouch Partners With Woby for Mobile-First Dining Experience

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a new partnership with Woby, a self-order and pay web app connecting with existing POS and PMS platforms. Stayntouch integrates with Woby’s customizable web app, allowing real-time POS and PMS synchronization for a mobile-first dining experience.

With Stayntouch PMS, hotels can streamline operations, automate tasks, and provide a digital guest welcome experience with mobile check-in. Woby complements this by offering a self-order and pay platform that connects with both the hotel PMS and POS, streamlining the in-stay dining experience from ordering to payments to room service and delivery. By connecting Stayntouch PMS with Woby, hotels will have:

A cloud PMS that can deliver a mobile welcome and departure experience for guests, while integrating with mobile POS platforms.

Real-time synchronization between the PMS, POS, and accounting software allows guests to connect to a single QR code to order what they want, pay how they want, and have room charges validated automatically.

A fully customizable look and workflow to fit with any hotel branding design or operational needs.

An integration connector that sets up integrations in minutes instead of months and streamlines third-party connections.

Ruud Hontelé, managing partner of Woby, said, “Woby stands out as the pioneering self-order and pay app that seamlessly integrates Stayntouch with your POS system. Say goodbye to the hassles and pain points associated with digital menus, ordering, payments, and logistics processes. Enhance the guest experience significantly while also reducing costs for your business.”

Priya Rajamani, vice president of implementation and support for Stayntouch, said, “We are excited to partner with Woby, a platform that empowers hotels to provide guests with a completely mobile-first dining experience. By seamlessly integrating our cloud PMS with Woby’s self-ordering and payment platform, hotels can deliver a more personalized and fully mobile guest check-in and dining experience, enhancing the on-property experience. This collaboration ensures real-time synchronization, enhanced operational efficiency, and elevated guest satisfaction.”