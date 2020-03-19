HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — In its final month before feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during February 2020, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with February 2019, occupancy increased 0.2 percent to 62.2 percent, average daily rate (ADR) grew 1.4 percent to $130.78, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped 1.7 percent to $81.33 in February 2020.

Significant COVID-19 effects were visible through the first two weeks of March, as outlined in STR’s weekly updates for March 1-7 and March 8-14.

