ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 14.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 8 – June 14, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 68.6 percent (down 2.4 percent)

ADR: $163.43 (up 0.6 percent)

RevPAR: $112.11 (down 1.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the highest occupancy lift (up 7.1 percent to 73.2 percent).

San Diego reported the largest increases in ADR (up 10.4 percent to $244.60) and RevPAR (up 13.1 percent to $205.12).

Las Vegas saw the steepest declines across the three KPIs: occupancy (down 20.6 percent to 66.2 percent), ADR (down 9.1 percent to $180.40), and RevPAR (down 27.8 percent to $119.51).

Double-digit RevPAR decreases were also recorded in Houston (down 14.3 percent to $74.86), Phoenix (down 11.1 percent to $69.30), and Philadelphia (down 10.2 percent to $117.00).