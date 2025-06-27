CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 21.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 15 – June 21, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 70.5 percent (up 1.3 percent)

ADR: $163.77 (up 2.0 percent)

RevPAR: $115.39 (up 3.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco saw the largest increases in occupancy (up 17.2 percent to 72.2 percent) and RevPAR (up 26.7 percent to $141.09).

Boston reported the highest ADR lift (up 17.7 percent to $276.12), which drove the second-largest jump in RevPAR (up 24.0 percent to $228.61).

Las Vegas recorded the steepest declines in occupancy (down 12.6 percent to 69.5 percent) and RevPAR (down 17.4 percent to $117.08).