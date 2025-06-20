CoStar: Steady U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in May

ARLINGTON, Virginia—U.S. hotel performance remained mostly steady year over year, according to May 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 2025

Percentage change from May 2024

Occupancy: 65.3 percent (down 0.7 percent)

ADR: $162.72 (up 0.8 percent)

RevPAR: $106.30 (+0.1%)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 1.0% to 87.9 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (60.1 percent) and Houston (61.4 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.