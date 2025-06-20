CoStar: Steady U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in May

By
Colin Tessier
-

ARLINGTON, Virginia—U.S. hotel performance remained mostly steady year over year, according to May 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance
May 2025
Percentage change from May 2024
Occupancy: 65.3 percent (down 0.7 percent)
ADR: $162.72 (up 0.8 percent)
RevPAR: $106.30 (+0.1%)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 1.0% to 87.9 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (60.1 percent) and Houston (61.4 percent). 

Advertisement

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

Previous articleZucchetti North America Brings Lybra Assistant to Market
Next articleHITEC 2025 Welcomes Nearly 6,000 Industry Stakeholders, Highlights Latest in Hospitality Technology
Colin Tessier
Colin Tessier

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here