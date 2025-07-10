CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 5.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 29-July 5, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 61.1 percent (down 0.4 percent)

ADR: $156.71 (down 0.9 percent)

RevPAR: $95.80 (down 1.3 percent)



Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the largest increases in occupancy (up 27.1 percent to 64.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 38.4 percent to $81.19).

San Diego posted the only double-digit jump in ADR (up 10.9 percent to $271.96).

Las Vegas recorded the steepest declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 16.8 percent to 66.7 percent), ADR (down 14.3 percent to $154.16), and RevPAR (down 28.7 percent to $102.75).