Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

By LODGING Staff
July calendar

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 5. 

U.S. Hotel Performance
June 29-July 5, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 61.1 percent (down 0.4 percent)
ADR: $156.71 (down 0.9 percent)
RevPAR: $95.80 (down 1.3 percent) 

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the largest increases in occupancy (up 27.1 percent to 64.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 38.4 percent to $81.19). 

San Diego posted the only double-digit jump in ADR (up 10.9 percent to $271.96).   

Las Vegas recorded the steepest declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 16.8 percent to 66.7 percent), ADR (down 14.3 percent to $154.16), and RevPAR (down 28.7 percent to $102.75). 

Previous article
RoomRaccoon Announces Integration With HiJiffy
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

RoomRaccoon Announces Integration With HiJiffy

LODGING Staff -
BREDA—RoomRaccoon announced a new integration with HiJiffy, an AI-powered guest communication platform. The partnership empowers independent properties to automate guest interactions, drive more direct...
Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach
Finance & Development

RobertDouglas Advises TPI Hospitality on Refinancing of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach

LODGING Staff -
Nashville, Tennessee—RobertDouglas announced that it represented TPI Hospitality as the exclusive advisor on the refinancing of the Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach, a 254-room resort...
Technology

Journey Launches AI-Powered Loyalty Platform

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, NY—Journey, a new loyalty platform designed specifically for independent hospitality operators, officially launched. The platform is tailored for boutique hotels, luxury resorts,...
Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore
Design

Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore Complete Renovations

LODGING Staff -
TAMPA, Florida—Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore announced the completion of multi-million-dollar renovations, debuting refreshed guestrooms, modernized communal spaces, and...
AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown
Finance & Development

Cronheim Hotel Capital Secures Funds for Construction of AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown

LODGING Staff -
Cronheim Hotel Capital (CHC) has secured $39M for the construction of the AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown. The financing provides up to 75 percent of...
Marriott International Ventive Hospitality
Industry News

Marriott International Signs Seven-Hotel Deal With Ventive Hospitality

LODGING Staff -
MUMBAI, India—Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with Ventive Hospitality to open seven hotels as part of a portfolio deal comprising...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Technology

RoomRaccoon Announces Integration With HiJiffy

LODGING Staff -
Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach
Finance & Development

RobertDouglas Advises TPI Hospitality on Refinancing of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort...

LODGING Staff -