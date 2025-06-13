ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 7.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 1 – June 7, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 67.0 percent (down 3.2 percent)

ADR: $161.57 (0.0 percent)

RevPAR: 108.23 (down 3.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the largest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 19.5 percent to 80.0 percent), ADR (up 7.3 percent to $142.59), and RevPAR (up 28.2 percent to $114.12).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Diego (down 23.5 percent to $148.34) and Houston (down 18.0 percent to $69.83).