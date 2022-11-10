STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Lowers With Holiday Calendar Shift

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected due to the Halloween calendar shift, U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week and showed weakened comparisons to 2019, according to STR’s latest data through November 5, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance October 30-November 5, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 62.4 percent (down 9.2 percent)

ADR: $147.48 (up 11.4 percent)

RevPAR: $91.99 (up 1.1 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Tampa came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 1.0 percent to 72.4 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 37.9 percent to $249.69).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 32.8 percent to $143.60) and Washington, D.C. (down 23.3 percent to $110.09).