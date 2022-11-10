This Week’s Comings & Goings

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. announced that John Murphy will serve as the company’s next CEO, taking over for Murray Hennessy who is retiring but will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.

Virgin Hotels has welcomed Leslie J. Shammas as vice president of development services. Shammas will be responsible for garnering partner relationships with key stakeholders on an international and domestic level.

The Broadmoor announced that Abby Murtagh is joining the resort as vice president and managing director. Her focus is executing strategies that contribute to the resort’s financial success.

John Allan was named managing director of The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort and Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. Prior to his position, he was the opening general manager of Bungalow’s Key Largo, a Noble House Resort.

Luminary Hotel & Co. announced the promotion of assistant general manager Robert “Bobby” Nokley to general manager where he will oversee the hiring of new staff, guest and employee satisfaction, and day-to-day operations.

Jason Delcamp has been named general manager of The Junto in Columbus, Ohio. He previously served as general manager of Halcyon, where he helped the property receive accolades.

Revival, a JdV by Hyatt Hotel announced the hiring of Maureen Cameron as its new director of sales and marketing. In her position, Cameron will oversee the sales and event functions of the hotel.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Robert Carr as executive chef of Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, a Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent property. Carr will oversee all culinary aspects of the resort.

Park Hyatt Washington, D.C., announced the appointment of Andrew Cleverdon as chef de cuisine for Blue Duck Tavern. Cleverdon will work with the property’s director of culinary and food and beverage on creative menu development.

The Pierre NY, a Taj Hotel announced that Robert DeMaria has joined the property as director of catering, effective immediately. He will work with the hotel’s director of sales and marketing and food and beverage to manage all bookings for corporate events.

Jordan Meehan has joined Viking Partners as an acquisitions manager in the private equity real estate investment firm’s U.S. office in Denver. Meehan is the first acquisitions-focused hire in the West office.

PPDS announced the appointment of Nick Begleries as commercial vice president, North America. Begleries will play a role in PPDS’ growth in the United States and will assist in growing the company’s spot in the North American marketplace.

21c Museum Hotels appointed three new executives for its St. Louis property. JP Roberts is general manager, Christopher Randall is director of community impact, and Matthew Daughaday is executive chef for the property.

WaterWalk announced the expansion of its leadership team: Jim Mrha was named chief financial officer and chief operating officer; Stephen Armstrong was named senior vice president of brand; Katrina Gough was named senior director of national sales; Augustus Piazza was named director of marketing and product; and Brian Yocam was named director of technology and security.