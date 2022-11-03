STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Lowers From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week but showed improved comparisons to 2019, according to STR’s latest data through October 29, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance October 23-29, 2022 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):

Occupancy: 65.8 percent (up 5.2 percent)

ADR: $152.94 (up 21.4 percent) RevPAR: $100.59 (up 27.8 percent)

The occupancy increase from 2019 reflected the positive side of the Halloween calendar shift, as the holiday fell during the comparable week in 2019. The next week of data to be processed (October 30-November 5) will show the negative side of that shift.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest increases over 2019 in each of the key performance metrics: occupancy (up 21.5 percent to 76.1 percent), ADR (up 42.1 percent to $158.38), and RevPAR (up 72.5 percent to $120.58). Tampa has been one of the markets in Florida that have seen a performance lift associated with post-Hurricane Ian demand.

San Francisco was the only market to post declines in ADR (down 7.4 percent to $218.81) and RevPAR (down 23.9 percent to $145.37).