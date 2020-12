HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In the first week of December, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy increased slightly from the previous week, according to the latest data from STR for November 29-December 5, 2020.

Compared to the week of December 1-7, 2019, occupancy for the week of November 29-December 5, 2020, declined 37.9 percent year over year to a level of 37.4 percent, average daily rate (ADR) fell 33.1 percent to $86.21, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 58.4 percent to $32.23.

With slightly higher demand after Thanksgiving, occupancy improved after several weeks of lowering levels: 36.2 percent for the week of November 22-28; 41.2 percent for November 15-21; 43.2 percent for November 8-14; and 44.1 percent for November 1-7. With a tougher year-over-year comparable, however, the country’s RevPAR decline was its worst since late June.

Advertisement

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2020 vs. Dec. 1-7, 2019 Occupancy: 37.4% (-37.9%)

ADR: 37.4% (-37.9%)

RevPAR: $32.23 (-58.4%)

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets for the week of November 29-December 5, 2020, showed lower occupancy (35.1 percent) but higher ADR ($91.43) than all other markets.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, (46.1 percent) saw the highest occupancy level.

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week of November 29-December 5, 2020 included Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (24.5 percent), and Oahu Island, Hawaii (21.2 percent).

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE