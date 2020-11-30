HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In the third week of November, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy continued to slip further from previous weeks, according to the latest data from STR for the week of November 15-21, 2020.

Compared to the week of November 17-23, 2019, occupancy fell 32.6 percent year over year (YOY) to 41.2 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 29 percent YOY to $88.54, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 52.2 percent YOY to $36.45.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Nov. 15-21, 2020 vs. Nov. 17-23, 2019 Occupancy: 41.2% (-32.6%)

ADR: $88.54 (-29.0%)

RevPAR: $36.45 (-52.2%)

The last three weeks have produced occupancy levels of 43.2 percent (November 8-14), 44.1 percent (November 1-7), and 44.4 percent (October 25-31).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (37.8 percent) for the week of November 15-21 but higher ADR ($94.21) than all other markets.

With occupancy at 50.4 percent for the third week of November, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, was the only Top 25 Market to reach or surpass 50 percent weekly occupancy. Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (22.9 percent), and Chicago, Illinois (26.6 percent).

