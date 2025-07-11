Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Residence Inn Detroit Novi

Finance & DevelopmentHunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Residence Inn Detroit Novi
By LODGING Staff
ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the successful sale of the 107-key Residence Inn Detroit Novi. Spark GHC purchased the property from an institutional seller on June 26, 2025, with Hunter’s Spencer Davidson, senior vice president, facilitating the transaction.

The Residence Inn Detroit Novi is within walking distance of numerous retail attractions, including Fountain Walk, Twelve Oaks Mall, and Twelve Oaks Commons. Detroit is home to major players in the American automotive industry, including Ford Motor Company, Stellantis, and General Motors. Nearby institutions such as Henry Ford Hospital, Wayne State University, and the University of Michigan generate significant healthcare and academic-related travel as well.

“We are thrilled to acquire the Residence Inn Detroit Novi as part of our continued expansion in the extended stay segment,” said Amit Patel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Spark GHC. “This asset exemplifies our strategy of investing in high-quality hotels located in fundamentally strong submarkets. Its proximity to Detroit’s major corporate headquarters, healthcare institutions and top-tier universities creates a highly durable demand base. We look forward to unlocking long-term value for our investors and guests alike.”

The Residence Inn Detroit Novi offers an on-site fitness center, business center, and indoor pool.

