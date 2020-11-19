HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy for November 8-14, 2020, slipped further from previous weeks, according to the latest data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Nov. 8-14, 2020 vs. Nov. 10-16, 2019 Occupancy: 43.2% (-32.7%)

ADR: $90.58 (-28.6%)

RevPAR: $39.11 (-52.0%)

After ranging between 48 percent and 50 percent occupancy from mid-July into the latter portion of October, the last three weeks have produced lower levels: 44.4 percent for the week of October 25-31, 44.1 percent for the week of November 1-7, and 43.2 percent for the week of November 8-14.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (39.7 percent) but higher ADR ($96.31) than all other markets during the week of November 8-14, 2020. With occupancy at 52.7 percent, Phoenix, Arizona, was the only Top 25 Market to reach or surpass 50 percent occupancy.

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (24 percent), and Chicago, Illinois (29.3 percent).

