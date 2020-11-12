HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy stayed relatively flat for the week of November 1-7, 2020, compared to the previous week, according to the latest data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Nov. 1-7, 2020 vs. Nov. 3-9, 2019 Occupancy: 44.2% (-35.9%)

ADR: $91.40 (-31.1%)

RevPAR: $40.36 (-55.8%)

Occupancy for the week of November 1-7 declined 35.9 percent year over year (YOY) to 44.2 percent. Down slightly from 44.4 percent the prior week, the country’s occupancy level was its lowest since the week of June 14-20, 2020. Average daily rate (ADR) fell 31.1 percent YOY to $91.40 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 55.8 percent YOY to $40.36.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (39.9 percent) but higher ADR ($97.13) than all other markets during the week of November 1-7. Only two of those major markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Phoenix, Arizona (55.1 percent) and New Orleans, Louisiana (53.9 percent)

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week of November 1-7 included Oahu Island, Hawaii (24 percent) and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (30 percent).

