STR: U.S. Hotel Performance for June 14-20

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel performance data for the week of June 14-20 showed another small rise from previous weeks and less severe year-over-year declines, according to STR. Compared to the week of June 16-22, 2019, occupancy declined 41.8 percent year-over-year to 43.9 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 31.7 percent to $92.20, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 60.3 percent to $40.48.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs June 14-20, 2020 vs. June 16-22, 2019 Occupancy: -41.8% to 43.9%

ADR: -31.7% to $92.20

RevPAR: -60.3% to $40.48

“Occupancy was up another couple percentage points from last week, marking the 10th consecutive week of such an increase,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Demand continues to be pushed upward by drive-to spots and the destinations with outdoor offerings such as beaches. For the week, 10 submarkets showed occupancy above 70 percent, led by Panama City (88.7 percent), where occupancy was just 0.7 percent lower than the comparable week in 2019.”

Top 25 Markets — Week of June 14-20, 2020

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (38.4 percent) than the national average, but slightly higher ADR ($93.40).

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., was the only one of those major markets to reach a 50 percent occupancy level (54 percent).

The next highest occupancy levels were registered in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. (49.4 percent); Phoenix (48.3 percent); and Detroit (46.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (13.7 percent); Boston (26.1 percent); and Orlando, Fla. (28.2 percent).

Of note, in New York occupancy was 43.6 percent, down from 45.7 percent the week prior. In Seattle, occupancy was 33.2 percent, up slightly from 31.5 percent during the previous week.

