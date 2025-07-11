Finance & DevelopmentLivAway Suites Breaks Ground on New Property in Tucson, Arizona
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopment

LivAway Suites Breaks Ground on New Property in Tucson, Arizona

By LODGING Staff
LivAway Suites Tucson
Photo Credit: LivAway Suites

SALT LAKE CITY, UtahLivAway Suites announced the groundbreaking of its newest property in Tucson, Arizona, which marks its fourth in the state over the past six months. The new LivAway Suites is slated to open in the summer of 2026.

Designed for the needs of extended-stay travelers, LivAway Suites delivers smart amenities, including tech-enabled laundry facilities, secure package lockers, and self-service kiosks, and guests will have access to full kitchens. The new hotel is situated near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, home to over 11,000 active-duty airmen, and just minutes from the University of Arizona, which serves nearly 57,000 students. Banner University Medical Center South, St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Tucson VA Medical Center are all nearby as well.

The property will also serve Tucson’s robust construction and business community, including major employers like Raytheon and Caterpillar Inc., which together employ more than 12,000 local professionals.

“Tucson’s strong economic momentum makes this the perfect time to expand our Arizona footprint,” said Kevin Dailey, chief operating officer of LivAway Suites. “We’re committed to meeting the region’s growing demand for smart, affordable extended-stay accommodations that offer true value without compromising comfort.”

West77 Partners, LivAway Suites’ strategic development partner, recently opened its headquarters in Scottsdale. Over the next few years, LivAway Suites expects to add more than a dozen new hotels across the state.

Previous article
Conrad Hotels & Resorts Launches Conrad 1/3/5 Program
Next article
PMZ Realty Capital Arranges Loan for Hampton Inn Marysville
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Residence Inn Detroit Novi
Finance & Development

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Residence Inn Detroit Novi

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the successful sale of the 107-key Residence Inn Detroit Novi. Spark GHC purchased the property from an institutional...
Hampton Inn Marysville
Finance & Development

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges Loan for Hampton Inn Marysville

Colin Tessier -
PMZ Realty Capital LLC announced that it has secured a $5.3 million loan for the Hampton Inn Marysville, located in Marysville, Ohio. The loan...
Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya
Guest Experience

Conrad Hotels & Resorts Launches Conrad 1/3/5 Program

LODGING Staff -
MCLEAN, Virginia—Conrad Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of Conrad 1/3/5, a brand program designed to deliver curated experiences for guests. The program will...
Klaus Kohlmayr IDeaS
Technology

IDeaS Uses AI to Take Revenue Management to the Next Level

Colin Tessier -
The utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality industry. The subject was especially prevalent at HITEC...
July calendar
Finance & Development

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 5.  U.S. Hotel PerformanceJune 29-July 5, 2025Percentage change from comparable...
Technology

RoomRaccoon Announces Integration With HiJiffy

LODGING Staff -
BREDA—RoomRaccoon announced a new integration with HiJiffy, an AI-powered guest communication platform. The partnership empowers independent properties to automate guest interactions, drive more direct...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Residence Inn Detroit Novi
Finance & Development

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Residence Inn Detroit Novi

LODGING Staff -
Hampton Inn Marysville
Finance & Development

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges Loan for Hampton Inn Marysville

Colin Tessier -