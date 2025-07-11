LivAway Suites Breaks Ground on New Property in Tucson, Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—LivAway Suites announced the groundbreaking of its newest property in Tucson, Arizona, which marks its fourth in the state over the past six months. The new LivAway Suites is slated to open in the summer of 2026.

Designed for the needs of extended-stay travelers, LivAway Suites delivers smart amenities, including tech-enabled laundry facilities, secure package lockers, and self-service kiosks, and guests will have access to full kitchens. The new hotel is situated near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, home to over 11,000 active-duty airmen, and just minutes from the University of Arizona, which serves nearly 57,000 students. Banner University Medical Center South, St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Tucson VA Medical Center are all nearby as well.

The property will also serve Tucson’s robust construction and business community, including major employers like Raytheon and Caterpillar Inc., which together employ more than 12,000 local professionals.

“Tucson’s strong economic momentum makes this the perfect time to expand our Arizona footprint,” said Kevin Dailey, chief operating officer of LivAway Suites. “We’re committed to meeting the region’s growing demand for smart, affordable extended-stay accommodations that offer true value without compromising comfort.”

West77 Partners, LivAway Suites’ strategic development partner, recently opened its headquarters in Scottsdale. Over the next few years, LivAway Suites expects to add more than a dozen new hotels across the state.