STR 2020 Outlook: U.S. Hotel RevPAR to Drop 50.6 Percent

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. hotel industry is projected to report a 50.6 percent decline in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in 2020, according to a special forecast revision from STR and Tourism Economics.

“The industry was already set for a non-growth year, now throw in this ultimate ‘black swan’ event, and we’re set to see occupancy drop to an unprecedented low,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Our historical database extends back to 1987, and the worst we have ever seen for absolute occupancy was 54.6 percent during the financial crisis in 2009. With roughly six of 10 rooms on average empty, already wavering pricing confidence will take a significant hit and drop ADR to a six-year low.”

U.S. Hotel Industry Outlook 2020 Forecast 2021 Forecast Supply -14.9% +15.6% Demand -51.2% +81.8% Occupancy -42.6% (37.9%) +57.3% (59.7%) ADR -13.9% ($112.91) +3.7% ($117.05) RevPAR -50.6% ($42.84) +63.1% ($69.86)

Source: STR/Tourism Economics

STR’s latest monthly data (February) showed 55,734 hotels and 5,341,586 rooms in the U.S. property closures are expected to lead to a 14.9 percent decline in room nights available for the year.

“Travel has come to a virtual standstill, but we expect the market to begin to regain its footing this summer,” said Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics. “Once travel resumes, the combination of pent-up travel demand and federal aid will help fuel the recovery as we move into the latter part of this year and next year.”

