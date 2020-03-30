BWH Hotel Group recently announced the opening of three U.S. properties: SureStay Hotel by Best Western Fairfield Napa Valley, California; Best Western Plus Champaign/Urbana Inn, Champaign, Illinois; and SureStay Hotel by Best Western North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Fairfield Napa Valley

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Fairfield Napa Valley has opened its doors in Fairfield, Calif. Located at 3331 N. Texas St., the hotel has 100 guestrooms, each with a flat-screen TV, microwave, and mini-fridge. The property also includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, free parking, complimentary continental breakfast, and free wireless internet.

The property is located near wineries and restaurants, the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser beer brewery, the Vacaville Premium Outlets, and Travis Air Force Base, home to the site of the largest military aerial port in the United States. For families, the hotel offers free passes to the Jelly Belly Candy Factory, which provides tours of the facility.

Best Western Plus Champaign/Urbana Inn

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Champaign/Urbana Inn at 516 W. Marketview Drive in Champaign, Ill. Owned by Vip Patel and Jay Patel, the 98-rooms and six-suite hotel recently completed a $1.9 million renovation.

Hotel amenities include a heated indoor pool, fitness center, two different meeting and event spaces, complimentary hot breakfast, and free wireless internet. Each newly updated room is equipped with a large flat-screen television, microwave, and mini-fridge. The hotel offers complimentary faxing, printing, and scanning for business and leisure travelers.

The Best Western Plus Champaign/Urbana Inn is near Market Place Mall, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois Observatory, the State Farm Center sports and entertainment venue, the Spurlock Museum and Chanute Air Museum, and Crystal Lake Park.

SureStay Hotel by Best Western North Myrtle Beach

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western North Myrtle Beach is opening its doors in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Located at 1591 Highway 17 North, the hotel has 48 guestrooms and 13 suites, each with a large flat-screen TV, microwave, and mini-fridge. The SureStay by Best Western North Myrtle Beach also has an indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, complimentary breakfast, and free wireless internet.

The property is 1.5 miles from the beach and a short drive from the Barefoot Landing entertainment complex, North Myrtle Beach Sports and Recreation Park, Cherry Grove Fishing Pier, House of Blues Myrtle Beach, and Alabama Theater.

