Sonesta Added 74 Franchised Hotels in 2022

NEWTON, Massachusetts — Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced it added 74 properties to its franchised portfolio during 2022. The new properties further expand Sonesta’s global presence and include more than 8,500 guestrooms.

“Sonesta had significant success in 2022, growing our global footprint with new franchisee signings and hotel openings,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president, and the president of franchise and development at Sonesta. “Our franchise growth was driven by our expanded capabilities, our development of a rapid and seamless process to transition hotels to the Sonesta portfolio, and our ability to forge strong relationships with franchisees.”

Late in 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the United States with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. With significant growth in 2022, the company anticipates a strong 2023 with the introduction of its new awareness advertising campaign “Famous Yet Nameless” and the recent addition of The James, The Royal Sonesta, and Sonesta Essential brands as development growth verticals.

“As a growing hospitality company, Sonesta has an in-depth understanding of markets across the country, which we can leverage to promote the success of our franchisees,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “As a hotel owner and operator, Sonesta has the unique advantage of a hands-on understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with hotel operations. This real-time perspective strongly informs our supportive and comprehensive approach to franchise relationships that helps our owners thrive.”

Featuring 17 brands, Sonesta Franchising provides franchisees with a range of options across the upper-upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The company contends that its continued growth, owner-centric approach, market availability, and executive accessibility make it a compelling choice for developers.