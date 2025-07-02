CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Aspen One, the parent company of Aspen Snowmass, The Little Nell, Limelight Hotels, and Aspen Collection, announced the latest addition to its Limelight Hotels brand. This new venture, set to open in 2028, will include both a hotel and a branded residential project located in Charleston, South Carolina. Limelight Charleston marks the Limelight brand’s first property on the East Coast, and it will be located in Charleston’s historic district, near the College of Charleston.

The 50-room Limelight Charleston will include the brand’s signature “living room”, a gathering place and community destination with programming for both locals and guests. The mixed-use project will have a restaurant, bar, rooftop pool and dining, meeting spaces, 16 private residences, and a parking garage.

This new property is being developed in partnership with Category Company. Limelight’s expansion to Charleston will mark the brand’s seventh location. The modern hotel and residences will join others within the Limelight portfolio in Aspen, Snowmass, Denver, and Ketchum, with two more hotels slated to open this year: Limelight Boulder (opening late summer in Boulder, Colorado) and Limelight Mammoth (opening this winter in Mammoth, California).

“Expanding the Limelight brand to Charleston is a milestone moment for us, and the Limelight brand brings a differentiated experience to this historic, ever-growing, and dynamic community,” said Jeff Toscano, chief executive officer of Aspen Hospitality. “The continued growth of Limelight Hotels in a thoughtful, intentional way brings authentic connections to the country’s most interesting and exciting destinations. Embarking on this development in such a great location within Charleston is a moment worth celebrating, especially as we continue to build a portfolio that pairs beautiful design with a sense of adventure.

“Aspen Hospitality and Category complement each other perfectly,” said Daniel Pourbaba, founder and chief executive officer of Category Company. “Our partnership represents a shared desire to create a first-class property in Charleston—one that honors the city’s character and storied architecture, and that can become a genuine part of the community’s fabric for generations to come.”