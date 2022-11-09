The Royal Sonesta Brand Is Available for U.S. Franchising

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced that The Royal Sonesta brand is now available for franchising in the United States. The Royal Sonesta is a collection of hotels in global travel destinations that now provides franchisees with an upper upscale option perfect for city and leisure destinations. The Royal Sonesta franchise offering advances Sonesta’s global development strategy by adding a high-end brand to Sonesta’s franchise portfolio.

Sonesta’s Chief Development Officer Brian Quinn said, “The introduction of The Royal Sonesta to our franchise portfolio marks a major step in Sonesta’s evolution as an industry leader. We’re excited to create new ways to expand our brands and provide franchisees a diverse portfolio across the upper upscale, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments.”

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the United States with a platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and support. It has 13 brands with a range of hotel service levels to meet travelers’ needs.

Sonesta’s Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Elizabeth Harlow said, “The Royal Sonesta draws inspiration from each hotel’s local surroundings to create innovative spaces with sophisticated design, memorable cuisine, and dynamic programming. The Royal Sonesta provides our guests with the royal treatment through elevated hospitality that is warm, comfortable, and intimate and creates unforgettable moments with a personal touch delivered in a welcoming environment.”