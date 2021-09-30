Sonesta Launches Sonesta Franchising in the United States

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the official launch of Sonesta Franchising, its expanded global hotel franchising organization. The debut of Sonesta Franchising in the United States includes its established Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta ES Suites brands, along with the recently introduced Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites brands. Sonesta’s continued growth creates options for current and future franchise partners.

Sonesta is the eighth largest hotel company in the United States with approximately 1,200 franchised and managed properties, following its recent acquisition of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH). The newly consolidated company now offers a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchisee support, with a range of brands and hotel service levels to meet travelers’ needs. Currently, 12 of Sonesta’s 15 brands are available for domestic franchising.

Sonesta President of Franchise and Development, Keith Pierce, said, “We can scale our franchising efforts quickly and efficiently by leveraging established tools and resources we have through our acquisition of RLH. As a result, franchising with Sonesta is seamless and flexible. We are easy to work with, friendly and we offer a flat fee franchising model for some of our most popular select-service brands. With new franchising capabilities, growth momentum, and an expanding global footprint, Sonesta’s future is exceptionally bright.”

Sonesta Chief Development Officer, Brian Quinn, said, “Sonesta approaches franchising with a clear understanding of the challenges facing hotel owners and operators because we own and operate hotels ourselves. We care about our franchisees’ bottom lines. Although new to domestic franchising, Sonesta has a growing, robust development team staffed by seasoned leaders.”

Sonesta Hotels & Resorts provide experiences in 44 locations. Teams at each property prioritize experiences tailored to the needs of each guest. With a range of locations, guests can explore urban destination hotels or resorts.

Sonesta Select is a collection of 63 community hotels. They are places where travelers can be themselves, with spaces that fit their life on the road. Sonesta Select provides space to spread out, amenities, and a place for when it is time to relax. Sonesta Select hotels are in convenient locations with teams who know the local markets and make guests feel like members of the community.

Sonesta ES Suites provide a different take on the extended stay hotel. These 100 long-term all-suite hotels are bright places to work, play, and relax. Team members take pride in doing what they can to make guests feel at home.

Sonesta Simply Suites makes it easy for travelers to stay simply. With 61 locations, each with suites, kitchens equipped with everything to make a meal, workspace, and apartment-like amenities, Sonesta Simply Suites offers guests everything they need without fuss, games, or unwanted extras.