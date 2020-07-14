ROCKVILLE, Md. — Sleep Inn, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., announced this week a new relationship with Relax Melodies, a sleep and relaxation app, to help deliver a better night’s rest to guests. Sleep Inn is now offering complimentary, ad-free access to the premium version of the Relax Melodies app to all guests for the duration of their stay. Access has also been extended to all Choice Hotels corporate employees as a stress management and wellness tool.

With more than 3 million monthly active users, Relax Melodies combines gentle sounds, sleep meditations, and bedtime stories in the app. As part of the collaboration, Relax Melodies has developed an exclusive content series for Sleep Inn, which will include three Sleep Inn-branded sound mixes, a meditation, and a bedtime story. Guests can access this content or create their own personalized sound mixes at any of the more than 400 Sleep Inn hotels in the United States and Canada.

This new offering is part of Sleep Inn’s commitment to facilitating better rest for guests by catering to each of the five senses, including through soothing colors, nature-inspired design elements, and modern furnishings.

“Getting a good night’s rest is so important to overall well-being and, naturally, guests consider it one of the most important factors in selecting a hotel,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design, and compliance, Choice Hotels. “Sleep Inn is committed to ensuring guests enjoy a restful experience, which has become even more important today as they seek tranquil environments and peace of mind when returning to travel. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Relax Melodies to bring guests a personalized sleep experience that helps them ‘Dream Better Here.'”

“Our collaboration with Choice Hotels fits our mission to bring better sleep to as many people as possible, especially at a time of increased stress,” said Simon Alex Bérubé, CEO and co-founder, Relax Melodies. “This joint effort with Sleep Inn further solidifies Relax Melodies as a major player in the dynamic and growing sleep technology market and serves as a testament to our strong position in the world of wellness.”

