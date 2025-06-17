Infor Forms Preferred Partnership With Plusgrade

NEW YORK, New York—Infor announced a preferred partnership between its Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) and Plusgrade. This collaboration enables hotels using Infor HMS to drive incremental revenue and elevate guest personalization by integrating Plusgrade’s upsell technology into the guest journey.

Hotels often face growing pressure to do more with less—delivering tailored guest experiences while improving margins. The Infor and Plusgrade partnership provides hoteliers with an automated platform to monetize offerings such as premium room upgrades, flexible stay options, in-room extras, and experiences without adding operational burden to front-line staff.

“With this preferred partnership, we’re giving hotels the power to unlock revenue that’s been hiding in plain sight,” said Alan Young, vice president of hospitality strategy, Infor. “Plusgrade brings a new level of sophistication to upselling. Combined with Infor HMS’s deep operational capabilities, our customers can now activate highly targeted, high-margin offers that enhance the guest experience while optimizing their bottom line.”

Plusgrade’s platform is used by global travel brands, and now, through Infor HMS, hotel clients can deploy:

Premium room upgrades via personalized, pre-arrival offers, including buy or bid options

Flexible stay features such as early check-in, late check-out, or additional nights

Experiential add-ons tailored to individual guest preferences, from spa bookings to dining

Loyalty currency upsells, enabling guests to pay with points

AI-powered optimization, which calibrates pricing and timing using real-time global benchmarks

Integrated front desk tools that provide actionable guest insights at check-in

All of these capabilities are delivered through the integration with Infor HMS, ensuring deployment and minimal disruption to hotel operations.

“We’re proud to be named a preferred partner with Infor Hospitality, whose technology is trusted by tens of thousands of hotel properties worldwide,” said Paul Rantilla, senior vice president of sales, Plusgrade. “Together, we’re bringing ancillary revenue into the digital core of hotel operations—where it belongs. The result is a more connected guest journey, greater conversion, and a strategic boost to profitability.”