Inntopia Integrates With Stayntouch’s Cloud-Based PMS

BETHESDA, Maryland—Inntopia announced a new integration with Stayntouch‘s cloud-based property management system. The partnership will allow resorts and hotels using Stayntouch’s PMS to take advantage of Inntopia’s multi-system booking engine and marketing CRM/CDP technology.

“Stayntouch is a fantastic platform and works with some of the best hotels and resorts in the world. They’re an ideal partner as we look to accelerate the growth of our booking engine and marketing platforms,” said Inntopia’s General Manager, Trevor Crist. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our one-cart booking and marketing CRM solutions to the brands who rely on Stayntouch’s incredible list of features.”

Hotels and resorts using both Inntopia Commerce and Stayntouch will be able to offer a one-stop booking experience where guests can shop real-time lodging availability from their Stayntouch account alongside inventory from across the destination, including lift tickets, tee times, spa reservations, dining reservations, activities, and merchandise.

Additionally, resorts using both Inntopia Marketing Cloud and Stayntouch will be able to merge data from every system—PMS, POS, dining, survey, marketing, tee-sheet, etc.—into a single CRM+CDP and engage with guests for upsell, guest service, and marketing outreach/automation including custom confirmation, upsell, and loyalty emails.

“We’re excited to team up with Inntopia to create a more unified and elevated booking experience for our customers,” said Reid Webster, vice president of partnerships and strategic growth at Stayntouch. “With our open, cloud-based PMS, it’s easy to connect with great platforms like Inntopia. This lets hotels and resorts sell not just rooms, but the full guest experience—like lift tickets and spa treatments—all in one seamless transaction. It really shows how removing integration bottlenecks and making connectivity easy opens the door to more revenue and happier guests.”