HFTP Shifts to Virtual Events This Fall With Cyber HITEC

On July 13, Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) announced that October’s “Best of HFTP” in-person events will pivot to the virtual “Cyber HITEC.” The in-person events, which included HITEC San Antonio, HFTP Annual Convention, and Club Forum, were scheduled for October 26-29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. In response to the continued health safety concerns and travel restrictions related to the current pandemic, the HFTP Global Board of Directors decided to switch gears and concentrate efforts on a virtual program, making this decision ahead of time to allow participants, exhibitors, stakeholders, and co-located event organizers to plan accordingly.

“Health and safety have always been our top priority and continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic makes it prudent to forgo the in-person events ahead of critical deadlines for both attendees and exhibitors planning to participate,” said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE, FIH. “We arrived at this decision thoughtfully after hearing from many sources including our exhibitors and attendees who shared industry concerns.”

Cyber HITEC will run October 27 through November 25, 2020. In addition to education sessions, it will include keynote presentations, a networking lounge, and a marketplace with hundreds of technology providers. The HFTP Annual Convention will also be held under the Cyber HITEC banner and attendees will have the opportunity to attend education sessions for both events.

Advertisement

“We are excited to leverage emerging hospitality technologies to bring a first-rate online HITEC event to the industry,” said Justin Taillon, MBA, PhD, CHIA, CHTP, chair of the HITEC San Antonio Advisory Council. “With Cyber HITEC, we will be able to do things we have not done in the past. It will prove to be an excellent experience for attendees.”

At the same time, HSMAI and its Revenue Optimization Advisory Board are developing a new interactive format to deliver the learning, networking, and best practices sharing that usually takes place face-to-face annually at the co-located ROC. HSMAI’s partners will be included in Cyber HITEC and HSMAI attendees will be able to participate in Cyber HITEC.

HFTP’s invitation-only Club Forum will be held virtually on Monday, October 26, with topics presented by, and for, club finance professionals.

Information about credits, registration for Cyber HITEC, and invitations for the Club Forum will be distributed no later than July 25, 2020.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE