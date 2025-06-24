First Hospitality Partners With Stayntouch

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a partnership with First Hospitality. First Hospitality selected Stayntouch PMS to support its independent hotels, enhancing operational agility, driving mobile-enabled service, and delivering a seamless, personalized guest experience.

First Hospitality chose Stayntouch’s PMS for its:

● Fast, reliable performance, delivering 100-percent uptime and response times over 30-percent faster than their previous legacy system.

● Mobile-first design, enabling staff to assist guests anywhere on the property

●Intuitive interface, allowing fast adoption and fewer training hours for new team members.

● Open API structure, providing flexibility to grow and integrate with evolving tech strategies.

● Efficient implementation, with hands-on support and minimal disruption to hotel operations.

Nick Johnson, senior vice president of full-service and lifestyle hotels at First Hospitality, said, “We chose Stayntouch because it matches how we think about independent hospitality: flexible, guest-centric, and built for teams who want to move fast and stay focused on people. Their PMS stood out immediately, allowing our team to assist guests from anywhere, not just behind the desk. Its easy interface and seamless integration to our tech stack made adoption easy. The rollout went smoothly thanks to Stayntouch’s hands-on, communicative team. They customized everything for each property and made sure the transition was easy so our teams felt confident right away.”

Priya Rajamani, senior vice president of implementation and support at Stayntouch, added, “We’re proud to support First Hospitality with technology that helps hotel teams go above and beyond for their guests. Our platform delivers fast, reliable performance that clears everyday roadblocks and lets teams work more efficiently because we believe technology should make work easier and empower the human touch, not get in the way.”