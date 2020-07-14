CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans for the first new-build Alila resort in the Americas, located in Encinitas, Calif., a beach town in San Diego’s North County Coastal region. Developed by JMI Realty and Fenway Capital Advisors, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will add to Hyatt’s growing Alila brand portfolio, joining Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, as the brand’s second hotel in California and the United States, along with 14 other luxury properties worldwide. The Alila brand encompasses luxury hotels and resorts in unique locations, distinguished by eco-design, a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, and intimate destination experiences.

“We are thrilled to announce the development of the first new-build Alila resort in the Americas, marking a significant milestone for Hyatt. California’s legendary coastline has long captured the hearts of our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers, and we’re excited to continue to expand in California with this landmark oceanfront project,” said Susan Santiago, global head of lifestyle and Miraval operations at Hyatt. “The Alila brand has long been a leader in crafted luxury and responsible tourism, and Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will embody that same ethos when it debuts in Southern California.”

Situated along coastal bluffs and overlooking Grandview and South Ponto Beaches, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will be a luxury oceanfront hotel with 130 guestrooms, including 16 suites. Expected to open in early 2021, the resort will offer an ocean-view restaurant with rooftop patio, a pool with pool bar and an infinity-edge hot tub, Spa Alila, and event venues with panoramic Pacific Ocean and lagoon views.

Designed by San Diego-based Joseph Wong Design Associates with interior design by Mark Zeff Associates, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will seamlessly blend into the bluffs with natural building materials and native plants, delivering on the brand’s reputation of innovative eco-design. With the hotel’s namesake, “Marea,” meaning “tide” in Italian and Spanish, the resort will provide a distinctly Southern California feel, with bespoke experiences inspired by the area’s natural landscape, as well as its vibrant surf and beach culture.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will offer a signature Spa Alila, as well as the Alila Experience, a series of curated moments that integrate indigenous nature, traditional culture, and the local community. Other health and wellness-centered activities for guests will include surf and paddleboard lessons, cycling, hiking, and beachside yoga. Additionally, the new resort will have a roadside grab-and-go café along Coast Highway 101 to serve guests as well as the North County Coastal biking, jogging, and beach-going communities. Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will also offer a bike valet, electric vehicle charging stations, and a new, publicly accessible staircase and walking path, which will provide direct access to the beach below the resort.

“We are honored to work with the Alila brand and Hyatt lifestyle team to bring this oceanfront luxury resort to Encinitas in early 2021,” said John Kratzer, CEO of JMI Realty. “Our goal is to provide a destination that locals and travelers will treasure, and we’re confident the Encinitas community will be proud to share their unique energy and beautiful shoreline with the new resort.”

