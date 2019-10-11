1 Bathroom Amenities

It’s imperative to replenish toilet paper if there is less than a full roll remaining. Nothing is as awkward or embarrassing as running out of toilet paper when it’s immediately needed. The standard practice is to leave at least half a roll on the spool and a full roll on the shelf. Don’t forget to check the amount of remaining facial tissue. Any soap, shampoo, conditioner, bodywash, mouthwash, and lotion that has been opened should be replenished with a full container.