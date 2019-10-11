New York and Mclean, Va. – ​Conrad Hotels & Resorts​, ​Hilton’s global luxury hotel brand, announced the opening of the 54-floor, 562-suite ​Conrad New York Midtown​, adding to its extensive portfolio of luxury hotels around the world. This is the brand’s second New York City property and is located at ​the former site of The London NYC. Following a complete hotel renovation, g​uest suites are designed to resemble a metropolitan apartment than a traditional NYC hotel room. Programming, curation of the hotel, and d​esign elements by design firm Stonehill Taylor are innately residential, inviting guests to experience living in Manhattan.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of luxury hotels in the Americas with the opening of the Conrad New York Midtown,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “As travel to New York City continues to grow, this hotel’s prime location, large suites, curated art collection, and culinary offerings will give global business and leisure travelers a new luxury option in the heart of Manhattan.”

Suites

Custom-designed furniture, herringbone wood floors, and Carrera marble bathrooms comprise floor plans, ranging from 500 square-foot one-bedroom suites to a 3,000 square-foot, two-story penthouse.

Thirteen ​premium suites​ provide guests with a distinct style of living, including the Penthouse, a two-story, two-bedroom suite including king beds and walk-in closets, Atrium Suite, Apartment Suites, and rooftop Sky Suites.

“We are incredibly proud and excited for the Conrad New York Midtown to open as our second property in New York City,” said Martin Rinck, executive vice president and global head, Luxury & Lifestyle Group, Hilton. “The Conrad New York Midtown has a contemporary design that when paired with personalized, intuitive service will truly inspire the globally connected traveler.”

Conrad New York Midtown, whose former identity was rooted in hosting Hollywood notables, will carry on its legacy as a major player in the press junket arena. The hotel has integrated a fully-wired junket floor with four television shooting suites, green room, and control room to meet the needs of the entertainment industry.

Contemporary Art

Conrad New York Midtown is home to an extensive art collection featuring references to Abstract Expressionism, Pop Art, street photography, and jazz improvisation, pulling inspiration from art institutions. The hotel also features an extensive art exhibit, including galleries of original art from local and famous artists.

Elevated Amenities

Thoughtful amenities nodding to local experiences are a focus for Conrad New York Midtown, including exclusive treatment packages for guests, complimentary in-room straight razor shaves for those staying in the Penthouse, Dyson hair care technology, and caviar tastings with occasional gift surprises.

Other amenities include in-suite live entertainment, such as private performances from a solo musician, that can be booked through the concierge. Penthouse guests can enjoy a complimentary 30-minute performance with their stay, be it a cellist performing during a dinner party or a harpist strumming a live lullaby.

Additional amenities include: use of the hotel’s luxury house car; a choice between luxury bath amenities (Shanghai Tang, Temple Spa, or Refinery); digital check-in, digital key, and digital check-out through the Hilton Honors app; laundry services; pet amenities; 24/7 business center access; and valet parking.

Delights at Dabble

Offset from the hotel’s lobby is ​Dabble​, a restaurant offering light fare, classic cocktails, and an approachable menu featuring shareable small plates and larger entrees. Dabble’s bar program showcases cocktails, with a strong emphasis on presentation, including smoked cocktails, theatrical table-side preparations, molecular gastronomy, unconventional serving vessels, and garnishes branded with the Conrad Hotels & Resorts seal.

Adjacent to Dabble, guests will find Plume, the hotel’s private dining room and event space, accommodating up to 100 guests for a cocktail-style reception and 75 for a seated dinner. These offerings join the hotel’s six additional private meeting and event spaces throughout the property.

As part of Hilton, Conrad New York Midtown participates in ​Hilton Honors​, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay at an exclusive member discount.