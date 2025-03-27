NEW YORK—Loews Hotels unveiled Freshly Rooted by Loews Hotels, a culinary program that brings sustainability to the forefront of its food and beverage offerings. Loews properties will serve hand-crafted salads made from locally sourced ingredients, implementing the brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing, supporting local farms, and providing guests with dishes rooted in regional agriculture.

Similar to Loews’ beverage program, which includes regional flavors and artisanal ingredients, the Freshly Rooted by Loews Hotels initiative will have a rotating selection of salads with each destination’s local harvest. Sourced from regional purveyors, each salad will be crafted with seasonal ingredients that align with Loews’ sustainability goals.

“Honest food and honest partnerships are the core of our approach,” says Mark Weiss, senior vice president of food, beverage, and design. “Freshly Rooted by Loews Hotels not only supports local farmers but also ensures our guests enjoy meals made from natural, healthy, and responsibly sourced ingredients. By collaborating with local purveyors, sustainability becomes an essential part of the Loews dining experience.”

Each salad will have locally sourced ingredients from farms and purveyors. This initiative will launch across the Loews portfolio with plans to expand into banquet and meeting experiences.

Sample offerings include:

Loews Arlington Hotel: Beet & Citrus Salad

Beet & Citrus Salad Loews Miami Beach Hotel: Local Burrata Salad

Local Burrata Salad Loews Chicago Hotel: Little Gem Salad

Little Gem Salad Loews Coronado Bay Resort: California Nicoise Salad

California Nicoise Salad Loews Kansas City Hotel: Stillwell Salad

The Freshly Rooted by Loews Hotels initiative is part of the brand’s broader commitment to offering natural food options with a focus on responsibly sourced ingredients.