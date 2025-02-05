MAHO, St. Maarten—Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa announced the opening of Cloud 9 Rooftop Bar. Part of the new Ultimate Adults Only Club, the resort’s collection of adults-only accommodations, guests can expect craft cocktails, small bites, and live music on select nights.

“Travelers and locals alike cherish plane-spotting from Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, and we’re thrilled to debut Cloud 9 as an elevated option for travelers to take in this unique pastime from a serene and modern lounge setting,” said Jamie Lee, vice president resort operations, Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten. “As more guests discover the Ultimate Adults Only Club, our team is excited to showcase a refined take on Dutch Caribbean hospitality.”

The new Ultimate Adults Only Club at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort hosts an experience for groups, couples, and solo travelers opting for adults-only rooms and suites, alongside dining and amenities. As the name implies, the Cloud 9 Rooftop Bar is located on the ninth floor of Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, taking over previously unused roof space to create a daily lounge and nightly setting. The club’s Cloud 9 Bar presents a new site for live entertainment, drinks, and bites. Guests staying at Ocean Point Resort are also welcome to access the area.