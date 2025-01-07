FOH Worldwide Acquires Smart Buffet Ware

MIAMI, Florida—FOH Worldwide announced the acquisition of Smart Buffet Ware to enhance FOH’s Front of the House brand’s buffet category and secure a global distribution agreement with Tiger Company LTD.

“This is an exciting day for FOH Worldwide,” said Simone Mayer, CEO of FOH. “Combining Smart Buffet Ware’s advanced technology, exclusive manufacturing partnerships, and strong commitment to quality with our solution-driven approach and reach, positions us to redefine buffet service globally. The addition of innovative green battery technology reflects our shared vision of delivering smarter, greener, and more versatile solutions to the hospitality industry.”

Established in 2009 by David Moreland, Smart Buffet Ware has delivered innovative, eco-friendly buffet solutions. Through its partnership with Tiger Company LTD Smart Buffet Ware has become synonymous with design and quality. Tiger’s design process is a global collaboration.

With the integration of Smart Buffet Ware, FOH expanded its product portfolio to include: