AC Hotels by Marriott Shares Cava Sparkling Wine Program

BETHESDA, Maryland—AC Hotels by Marriott announced a new Cava sparkling wine program available for purchase at select properties in the United States and Canada. Served at the AC Lounge bar, the new bubbly offering allows guests to craft their own beverages or opt for curated Cava cocktails, prepared by a bartender.

In response to guests’ requests for more personalized experiences and the growing popularity of sparkling wine cocktails, AC Hotels by Marriott has curated this beverage concept with a Spanish twist, a nod to the brand’s inception, as well as Cava’s history and production in the region.The AC Lounge bar menu has a list of drinks and Spanish-inspired tapas, alongside the new sparkling wine offerings.

The customizable Cava experience offers flavor profiles and aromas for all guests. Whether experienced or new to bubbly, AC Hotel’s bartenders guide guests through their drink choices with daily selections of garnishes and bitters. Guests can create their own cocktails or choose from five pre-made Mediterranean-inspired recipes for a balanced tasting experience.

“We are always considering new ways to bring experiences that cater to our guests’ interests and passions. With the introduction of our new Cava offerings, guests can enjoy refreshing flavor combinations featuring signature sparkling wine from Spain, also the birthplace of the AC Hotel brand,” said Marlon A Whyte, global brand leader for AC Hotels by Marriott. “While these drinks will only be available at select properties, we hope that our perfectly poured Cava cocktails transport every drinker to the wineries of Spain.”

The Cava experience is available for purchase in the AC Lounge at 11 properties and will continue to roll out around the world through 2025. Current participating properties include: