Reducing Hotel Pool Operating Costs During a Closure

2 Changing Water Temperature

Changing setpoints is a tricky subject because it could backfire if done improperly.

One thing you can do is lower the water temperature, down to as low as 60 degrees Fahrenheit. This will drop your water heating demand by a significant amount. Water has a high specific heat capacity, which means pools respond very slowly to temperature changes. For larger pools, it could take days for a water temperature setpoint adjustment to fully take effect.

Changing air setpoints take effect very quickly. While it may be tempting to lower the air temperature, keep in mind that lower air temperatures correspond with higher rates of evaporation. As a result, it isn’t recommended to lower the air temperature.

If a facility wishes to lower the air temperature, they should ensure it is always at least two degrees warmer than the water temperature to minimize evaporation. Also, do not go below 74 degrees Fahrenheit room air as the dehumidifier will not operate well below that temperature. Drop the pool water temperature and then wait until it cools down before lowering the space temperature. Otherwise, the RH will spike up and the dehumidifier may be unable to keep up with the moisture load until the pool finishes cooling down and evaporation slows.