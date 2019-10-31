Industry Experts Share the Biggest Development Challenges of 2019

2 Increasing pressure on brand expansion

“As a hotel developer, there are many reasons to be grateful about the last year and excited about the future. While at Midas Hospitality, we tend to focus more on opportunities than challenges, we find the increasing pressure on brand expansion is challenging investor/owner expectations for hotel performance and returns. That tension is resulting in delays in capital raising or development timelines. We believe success can best be achieved when the brand, owner/operator and developer groups are communicating early, often, and candidly, so the right deals can be implemented in the right submarkets with the right guest offering.”

JT Norville

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Midas Hospitality