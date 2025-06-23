MOAB, Utah—PM Hotel Group and KWC Management (KWCM) announced the grand opening of Wolfe’s Hotel. Following a multi-million-dollar reimagination, the adults-only property offers accommodations, locally inspired design, and immersive guest experiences.

“As we continue to expand our lifestyle and independent hotel portfolio, Wolfe’s Hotel is a natural addition to the Modus by PM Hotel Group family,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer, PM Hotel Group. “We are passionate about delivering unique, memorable hospitality experiences, and Wolfe’s is a prime example of our commitment to reimagining properties to offer something truly special to today’s travelers.”

Wolfe’s Hotel honors Moab’s past and is inspired by John Wesley Wolfe, whose 19th-century homestead still stands in Arches National Park. The hotel’s interiors pay tribute to the region’s landscapes, including natural materials, handcrafted furnishings, and a color palette that highlights the surrounding canyons and mesas.

The guestrooms and suites offer windows with desert views and spa-inspired bath amenities from Bathing Culture. Guests can enjoy the outdoor barrel sauna and fire pits, as well as a seasonally heated pool and hot tub.

Esther’s, the on-site restaurant and craft cocktail lounge, is also preparing for its debut, offering a curated menu with regional flavors, locally sourced ingredients, and an espresso bar.

Beyond the hotel, guests can explore local experiences. Concierge services provide access to personalized itineraries, from guided hikes and rock-climbing excursions to private stargazing sessions. Wolfe’s Hotel also provides bike racks, gear storage, and expert-led excursions.

“The goal was to create a unique sanctuary in one of the country’s most iconic adventure destinations,” said Steven DeRoch, general manager of Wolfe’s Hotel. “Moab is known for its outdoor pursuits, dramatic scenery, and vibrant energy. We wanted Wolfe’s to complement that excitement with a tranquil yet luxurious place to rest and recharge at the end of a busy day exploring.”

Wolfe’s Hotel is located minutes from Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Moab’s Slickrock Trail and enables guest to explore nearby attractions.