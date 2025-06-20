Margaritaville Kansas City Hotel Officially Opens

KANSAS CITY, Kansas—Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City is officially open, as the new resort-style hotel is welcoming overnight guests starting immediately. Located in Kansas City, Kansas, the hotel includes 228 guestrooms, including 11 suites, plus dining destinations, indoor and outdoor pools, and over 14,000 square feet of event space fit for weddings, meetings, and special occasions.

Developed by Sunflower Development Group in collaboration with Homefield KC and Margaritaville, the six-story property brings a new hospitality experience to Village West. “This isn’t just a hotel – it’s a destination,” said Greg Maday, co-owner of Homefield KC. “We wanted to create something that brings a true resort-style experience to Kansas City, and Margaritaville’s energy, design, and approach to fun are a perfect fit for this area.”

From full-service dining to poolside drinks and quick bites, the hotel offers a variety of food and beverage outlets designed for every type of guest:

LandShark Bar & Grill — The two-story restaurant, inspired by coastal beach bars, offers American favorites like fish tacos, burgers, salads, and tropical cocktails. With indoor/outdoor seating for up to 300, it also provides live music programming throughout the week.

5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill — Located on the pool deck, this bar serves frozen concoctions, beer, and shareable plates in an open-air setting, and is open to hotel guests as well as those with a pool pass or cabana rental.

Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions — A grab-and-go market offering coffee, sandwiches, gelato, and essentials.

LandShark Lobby Bar — A casual bar just off the lobby.

Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City utilized an experienced hospitality team to open the new property, including Zac Alft, general manager, and Reese Strong, executive chef.

“It’s been an absolute honor to help build this hotel into a true escape for our guests. None of it would be possible without our amazing team,” said Alft. “We have the privilege of welcoming travelers and showing them what Midwest hospitality truly means. We’re committed to creating a casual luxury experience, and we’re excited to share that with guests for years to come.”

The hotel’s outdoor amenities are centered around a large zero-entry pool, complete with in-water seating, a waterslide, fire pits, hammocks, lawn games, and private cabanas equipped with ceiling fans, TVs, and mini refrigerators. Day passes are also available for non-hotel guests, offering access to both the indoor and outdoor pools. Private cabanas are also available to rent, providing a poolside experience for up to six guests. Each cabana includes seating, a fan, a private cooler, a welcome gift, and dedicated service. Cabana guests can also enjoy a complimentary pitcher of margaritas or mocktails, as well as full access to the indoor pool, the NinjaCross obstacle course, and the Fin City Family Entertainment Center.

The indoor pool, which is open year-round, includes a basketball hoop, climbing wall, and a retractable NinjaCross obstacle course. Additional hotel offerings include the Fins Up! Fitness Center and the Fin City Family Entertainment Center. Guests will also find the Live Life Like A Song Margaritaville Store, a 2,000-square-foot retail experience offering Margaritaville-branded merchandise and beach-ready essentials.

The hotel’s 228 guestrooms include bright tropical décor and modern amenities. Many rooms have private balconies with views of the pool. Select ground-level suites offer walk-out decks for direct pool access. Each room is equipped with a 65-inch Smart TV, mini fridge, Keurig coffee maker, luxury bathrobes, hairdryer, high-speed internet, and an in-room safe. In-room dining is available daily. Pet-friendly accommodations are available by request.

The hotel’s Jimmy Buffett Suite is the largest option, and it includes a king bed, freestanding whirlpool tub, dining area, kitchenette, and multiple patios with direct access to the pool deck.

For events and gatherings, Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City offers more than 14,000 square feet of flexible space. The Compass Rose Ballroom can host up to 300 guests and includes signature Margaritaville design elements like a floating fish chandelier. The Coral Reef Ballroom seats up to 160 and is equipped for receptions and mid-size gatherings. A junior ballroom can be divided into four smaller spaces, each with its own private patio access.

“As the only full-service conference hotel in Wyandotte County, we’re excited to welcome everything from business meetings and corporate retreats to weddings and charity galas,” added Alft. “Our spaces offer the flexibility and style that planners are looking for, plus a little extra personality.”