19 Hotel Saranac, Curio Collection by Hilton in Saranac, New York (1927)

This historic hotel—one of the most haunted hotels, according to Historic Hotels of America—was built on foundation of a former high school. It is the only hotel building remaining of 13 luxury hotels that once served this community. Fires led to the downfall of some of the area’s hotels, and Hotel Saranac was the area’s first fireproof hotel. It had a civil defense tower on top, where it is said that Boy Scouts would wait to watch for Russian Bombers. A guest of room 308, Emily Balsam, worked at a local college and had a cat. As the story goes, she was not feeling well for a while and became tired of people checking on her. She had her phone disconnected and stopped all housekeeping. She did not want to be disturbed for any reason. No one saw much of her after that. At some point the guest and staff started to complain about the smell coming from that room and the cat always “crying.” Emily refused to answer the door. The manager at the time went up to talk to her and found she had been dead for weeks and the cat was still alive. The cat was taken to a shelter, but it is said that the ghost of Emily’s cat can still be heard crying or scratching at the wall.