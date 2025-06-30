MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina—voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach has officially opened, inviting guests to stay in a reimagined beachside retreat. The Shelby is the first voco hotel by IHG in South Carolina and a tribute to its namesake: Shelby Ann Byrd, Myrtle Beach’s renowned hostess, athlete, entertainer, and coastal spirit.

“At voco The Shelby, we’ve created something that feels both refreshingly nostalgic and entirely new, where guests can truly come out of their shell,” said Thomas Cooke, general manager, voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach. “From live local music to flavorful fare at The Palm & Pebble, every detail is meant to surprise, delight, and welcome. We can’t wait to welcome guests this summer and share all the magic Myrtle Beach has to offer.”

The property has 241 guestrooms and suites, with retro-inspired interiors, ocean views, and private balconies. Guests are offered locally handmade saltwater taffy at check-in. Within each guestroom, modern comforts include La Colombe coffee, Apotheke bath products, and an in-room digital adventure guide offering tips for exploring Myrtle Beach.

Guests can enjoy a lazy river and a sizable pool at The Shelby Beach Club. On Fridays and Saturdays, guests can unwind with live music from local talent. At The Palm & Pebble, an all-day restaurant and bar serving warm butter lobster rolls, the daily Shelby Happy Hour runs from 4–7 p.m., offering craft cocktails and coastal small plates in an indoor-outdoor setting.

For weddings, reunions, brainstorms, or board meetings, voco The Shelby offers over 1,300 square feet of flexible event space. Framed by panoramic ocean views and floor-to-ceiling windows, the oceanfront meeting room flows into a courtyard. Curated catering from The Palm & Pebble and programming add-ons like yoga on the lawn are also available for events.

voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach is located just off Kings Highway, a few steps from the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and SkyWheel, and minutes from the airport.