ATLANTA and SAN ANTONIO—Peachtree Group marked a significant milestone in the construction of the 10-story, 171-room Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown San Antonio with a topping out ceremony, celebrating the completion of the building’s structural phase. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2026, Residence Inn is being co-developed with Merritt Development Group. The upscale extended-stay hotel will be owned by Peachtree and managed by its hospitality management division.

“Reaching the topping out stage is a meaningful moment for any development,” said Greg Friedman, managing principal and chief executive officer of Peachtree. “This Residence Inn reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, purpose-built hotels in markets where we see strong, long-term demand. San Antonio’s blend of tourism, education, and business activity makes it an ideal location for extended-stay lodging.”

The Residence Inn will include studio suites with fully equipped kitchens, separate living and working areas, and a curated collection of lifestyle amenities. Highlights include an on-site fitness center, flexible meeting rooms, inviting outdoor social spaces, and a Starbucks accessible to guests and the surrounding community.

The property will also offer guests direct access to San Antonio’s top demand drivers, including the Riverwalk, the University of Texas at San Antonio’s growing downtown campus, and nearby corporate and government offices.

Advertisement

The property is being developed within a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ), reinforcing Peachtree’s ongoing strategy to invest in underserved areas poised for growth.

“This project combines strong market fundamentals with meaningful community impact. We’re proud to deliver an upscale extended-stay hotel to a fast-growing urban market while advancing our commitment to long-term economic growth in underserved areas,” Friedman said.