Raines Announces The Lantern Hotel Columbia

FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines announced that its upcoming Columbia, South Carolina boutique property will be known as The Lantern Hotel Columbia. The initiative combines an adaptive reuse of The Columbia Central Fire Station with a team of hospitality professionals

The Lantern is located in Columbia’s Vista neighborhood, steps from the University of South Carolina, the State Capitol, and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, and will collaborate with both the University’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management and CarolinaLIFE, a program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The hotel will provide hospitality career paths through training and employment for the students in the CarolinaLIFE program and others in the community who have faced barriers to employment. The property will also work with students from USC’s school of hospitality program.

“Looking back on our decades of experience in hospitality and the relationships we’ve built over the years, this one feels different. The Lantern has the ability to impact lives,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “The conversion of one of Columbia’s great historic buildings into an incredible boutique hotel is one thing, but this collaboration with two of USC’s great programs will show guests and visitors coming to Columbia the best of our City.”

The property will be transformed into a 59-key boutique hotel, and Kevin Johnson, James Beard Foundation Award Nominee and USC alumnus, will design the food & beverage program, including the hotel’s signature restaurant, Ladder 13.

Advertisement

The ties among the ownership and development team are another significant part of this Project. “We also have deep roots in the Columbia community,” said David Tart, managing partner of Raines. “Many of the individuals involved in this project are USC alumni, including myself, which makes this mission and these partnerships even more meaningful. Being part of this community ourselves, we understand the importance of giving back and creating opportunities right here at home.”

The Lantern Hotel will be a key property in Raines’ Woven portfolio, a collection of lifestyle hotels. Raines Development is leading the development efforts, Garvin Design Group is the design and architecture firm for the Hotel, and Mashburn Construction is the builder. The Lantern Hotel anticipates a Fall 2025 opening. The Lantern Rock Hill will soon follow, with an anticipated opening of Fall 2026.