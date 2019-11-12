CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced a series of initiatives to reduce plastic waste at its hotels globally, including introducing large-format bathroom amenities and reducing single-use water bottles by June 2021. These initiatives include: transitioning to large-format bathroom amenities to replace traditional small bottles of shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, and lotion; increasing the number of water stations in key public spaces at hotels for guests who wish to refill reusable water bottles; serving water in carafes or other containers for meetings and events, with bottled water available by request.

“At Hyatt, our purpose—we care for people so they can be their best—guides all business decisions, including our global sustainability framework, which focuses on using resources responsibly and helping address today’s most pressing environmental issues,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “Plastic pollution is a global issue, and we hope our efforts will motivate guests, customers, and, indeed, ourselves to think more critically about our use of plastic.”

As promoted in Hyatt’s landmarks of wellbeing—Feel, Fuel, and Function—proper hydration is essential to wellbeing, and offering increased access to water stations aligns with guests’ wellbeing and sustainability priorities while traveling.

Transitioning to large-format bathroom amenities and reducing single-use water bottles builds on Hyatt’s broader commitment to reduce disposables and select environmentally preferable options whenever possible, with the exception of when single-use bottles are needed for water quality reasons.

Other recent global initiatives include removing plastic straws and drink picks and making alternative options available only by request at Hyatt hotels, and increasing the use of compostable, recyclable, or recycled content packaging for to-go food containers to reduce plastic waste.

While these global efforts ensure guests—both leisure and business—will consistently have the option to avoid single-use water bottles while staying at Hyatt hotels, many properties have already been introducing additional solutions. For instance, in-house water bottling plants that reuse glass bottles and replace single-use bottles are available at Alila Villas Koh Russey, Alila Manggis, Alila Ubud, Alila Villas Uluwatu, Alila Bangsar, Alila Jabal Akhdar, Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, and Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Several resorts—Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Miraval Arizona, and Miraval Austin—distributed reusable bottles to all guests at check-in. Lastly, Park Hyatt Istanbul – Macka Palas installed filtered water spouts in all guestrooms to provide fresh drinking water.