Hawkins Way Capital Acquires Copley Square Hotel in Boston

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Real estate investment firm Hawkins Way Capital recently announced the acquisition of Copley Square Hotel, a historic, 143-room property that has the distinction of being the first hotel to open in Boston’s Back Bay area in 1891.

“The prime Boston real estate market is difficult to break into competitively, so we are very pleased to be able to complete our third property acquisition in another coveted location with substantial value-added opportunity,” said Ross Walker, co-founder and managing partner of Hawkins Way Capital.

To promote a better overall communal experience, Hawkins Way Capital plans to update and reconfigure Copley Square Hotel’s guestrooms and improve its common and retail areas.

Advertisement

The seven-story, Italian Renaissance/Beaux Arts-style boutique hotel offers more than 13,800 square feet of amenity, dining, beverage, and retail space. Copley Square Hotel is within walking distance of the Hynes Convention and Prudential Centers, Fenway Park, and Boston Public Gardens, as well as upscale shopping and dining destinations.

Based in Beverly Hills, Hawkins Way Capital focuses on value-added and opportunistic investments and developments across various asset classes and geographies. Led by managing partners Ross Walker and Karan Suri, and advising partner Lew Wolff, Hawkins Way’s portfolio currently includes owning and operating more than 2,500 hospitality and multifamily units throughout the United States.