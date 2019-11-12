SAN FRANCISCO — Black pepper ice cream, coconut ceviche, and Japanese whiskey highballs are just a few trends that will be popular in 2020, according to Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ sixth annual Culinary and Cocktail Trends Forecast. Kimpton predicts that more adventurous health ingredients and plant-based menus will rise to the top, and lower-alcohol spritzes will take center stage at bars. From ingredients like seaweed, ashwagandha, and nutritional yeast to dishes like elevated ceviche and flavorful Levantine cuisine, chefs are getting creative while catering to consumers’ changing dietary and lifestyle preferences.

“Diners continue to be more educated, mindful, and globally connected than ever before. We polled our talented experts around the world to get their insights on how consumer dining habits and dietary preferences will shape restaurants and bars in the year ahead,” said Scott Gingerich, Kimpton’s senior vice president of restaurants and bars. “This forecast has been able to pinpoint cult classics à la last year’s Aperol Frosé and predict the next big thing in flavors and ingredients like black garlic, s’chug, and nutritional yeast for 2020.”

Each year, the Kimpton Culinary and Cocktail Trends Forecast reveals the most anticipated and innovative dishes, flavors, ingredients, and philosophies that chefs and bartenders will explore in the year ahead. Trends are uncovered through a survey of more than 130 chefs, sommeliers, general managers, and bartenders from more than 75 Kimpton restaurants and bars. Kimpton restaurants and bars incorporate many of these predictions into dishes and drinks on their menus.

16 Culinary and Cocktail Trends of 2020