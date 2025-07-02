Former Shangri-La Vancouver Joins Hyatt Portfolio

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans for a luxury Park Hyatt hotel in downtown Vancouver, slated to open in 2026. The hotel, formerly Shangri-La Vancouver, is now operating as Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni until a multi-million-dollar redesign enhances the hotel’s guestrooms, residential-style lobby, public spaces, and spa, and the hotel joins the Park Hyatt brand.

“Reimagining this iconic luxury hotel will enable Hyatt to thoughtfully expand our luxury portfolio in Canada,” said Scott Richer, vice president of development and owner relations, Canada, Hyatt. “We’re excited for our plan to introduce the Park Hyatt brand to Vancouver in 2026, once we further elevate the hotel with refined design and signature experiences for our guests and World of Hyatt members. Together with Park Hyatt Toronto, the future Park Hyatt Vancouver will strengthen Hyatt’s luxury brand presence in Canada’s top urban markets and will offer the most discerning travelers a personalized experience in an intimate and enriching setting.”

The 119-room Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni, which is the tallest building in Vancouver, is now bookable across all Hyatt reservation channels. The hotel offers panoramic views of the harbor, coastal mountains, and cityscape, as well as wellness amenities. Guests can explore the city’s premier experiences, from luxury shopping along Alberni Street to dining, arts, and cultural attractions.

The hotel’s Michelin-recommended and recently renovated restaurant Carlino celebrates the cuisine of northern Italy, with pasta made fresh in-house daily and ingredients sourced from backyard suppliers.

Following its rebranding to Park Hyatt, Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni will become the first Park Hyatt hotel in Vancouver and the fifth Hyatt hotel in British Columbia.