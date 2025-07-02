Industry NewsFormer Shangri-La Vancouver Joins Hyatt Portfolio
Industry NewsBrands

Former Shangri-La Vancouver Joins Hyatt Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni
Photo Credit: Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni

CHICAGO, IllinoisHyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans for a luxury Park Hyatt hotel in downtown Vancouver, slated to open in 2026. The hotel, formerly Shangri-La Vancouver, is now operating as Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni until a multi-million-dollar redesign enhances the hotel’s guestrooms, residential-style lobby, public spaces, and spa, and the hotel joins the Park Hyatt brand.

“Reimagining this iconic luxury hotel will enable Hyatt to thoughtfully expand our luxury portfolio in Canada,” said Scott Richer, vice president of development and owner relations, Canada, Hyatt. “We’re excited for our plan to introduce the Park Hyatt brand to Vancouver in 2026, once we further elevate the hotel with refined design and signature experiences for our guests and World of Hyatt members. Together with Park Hyatt Toronto, the future Park Hyatt Vancouver will strengthen Hyatt’s luxury brand presence in Canada’s top urban markets and will offer the most discerning travelers a personalized experience in an intimate and enriching setting.”

The 119-room Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni, which is the tallest building in Vancouver, is now bookable across all Hyatt reservation channels. The hotel offers panoramic views of the harbor, coastal mountains, and cityscape, as well as wellness amenities. Guests can explore the city’s premier experiences, from luxury shopping along Alberni Street to dining, arts, and cultural attractions.

The hotel’s Michelin-recommended and recently renovated restaurant Carlino celebrates the cuisine of northern Italy, with pasta made fresh in-house daily and ingredients sourced from backyard suppliers.

Following its rebranding to Park Hyatt, Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni will become the first Park Hyatt hotel in Vancouver and the fifth Hyatt hotel in British Columbia.

Previous article
JLL Arranges Refinancing for Baron’s Cove
Next article
RateGain Integrates With Cloudbeds to Enhance Hospitality Distribution
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

OM Lede
Technology

Mission Control: Evolving Property Management Systems Take Hotel Operations to New Heights

George Seli -
Guests expect personalized, efficient service, frontline hotel teams expect to have the bandwidth to deliver that service and succeed in their jobs, and managers...
Technology

RateGain Integrates With Cloudbeds to Enhance Hospitality Distribution

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain) announced a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to enhance how hotels,...
Baron's Cove
Finance & Development

JLL Arranges Refinancing for Baron’s Cove

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK CITY, New York—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged refinancing for Baron's Cove, a 67-room luxury boutique hotel in...
Thompson Shanghai Expo
Industry News

Hyatt Highlights Growth in Asia Pacific, Expects Multiple Openings

LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans to expand Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brand portfolios across the Asia Pacific region, with a pipeline of close...
Technology

Shiji Upgrades Reviewpro Reputation’s AI Responses

LODGING Staff -
HOLLYWOOD, Florida—Shiji announced a significant upgrade to Reviewpro Reputation's AI Responses feature. With one click, hoteliers can generate context-aware response drafts aligned with tone...
Limelight Charleston
Finance & Development

Aspen One Announces Limelight Charleston, the First East Coast Limelight Property

LODGING Staff -
CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Aspen One, the parent company of Aspen Snowmass, The Little Nell, Limelight Hotels, and Aspen Collection, announced the latest addition to its...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
OM Lede
Technology

Mission Control: Evolving Property Management Systems Take Hotel Operations to New...

George Seli -
Technology

RateGain Integrates With Cloudbeds to Enhance Hospitality Distribution

LODGING Staff -