On June 25, Hyatt added Alila Hotels as the latest former Two Roads Hospitality brand to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program. This continued program expansion follows the recent addition of the Thompson Hotels and Joie de Vivre brands, affording World of Hyatt members more stay options and the ability to earn and redeem points at 16 participating Alila properties throughout Asia, Southwest Asia, and the United States.

Following the completion of the Alila integration on July 16, 2019, more than 40 hotels across the Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre, and Alila brands will have joined World of Hyatt. Destination Hotels will be the next former Two Roads Hospitality brand to join the program later this year. The onboarding of these brands into Hyatt’s portfolio will allow guests and members to explore more destinations across the globe.

Additionally, as part of the Alila brand integration, World of Hyatt members will be able to participate in experiences at participating Alila properties through Hyatt’s FIND experience platform, which the company launched last summer. These specially curated experiences are aligned to Hyatt’s landmarks of wellbeing and can be purchased using World of Hyatt point redemption. Experiences include a Balinese beauty ritual at Alila Seminyak in Indonesia to snorkeling the blue lagoon in Bali at Alila Manggis, Karangasem, Indonesia.

Hyatt completed its acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality last year and recently launched a new lifestyle division, which brings together Hyatt’s and former Two Roads Hospitality’s lifestyle brands, including Alila as well as Andaz, Hyatt Centric, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, and tommie.

