Hyatt Completes Two Roads Hospitality Acquisition

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation has completed the previously announced acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, a lifestyle hotel management company with a collection of brands, properties, and a global development pipeline.

With the addition of five established lifestyle brands—Alila, Destination, Joie de Vivre, Thompson, and tommie—Hyatt has expanded its brand presence into 23 new markets with management and license agreements for 74 open and operating hotels across North America and Asia, and a robust pipeline of signed management agreements. As part of the acquisition, Hyatt is establishing a new dedicated lifestyle division to combine the operations of Two Roads’ and Hyatt’s lifestyle brands.

“We will leverage the shared expertise of Hyatt and Two Roads across our powerful combined portfolio of 19 brands to bring best-in-class offerings for guests around the globe,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “For hotel owners, our platform will deliver opportunities for enhanced operational excellence and financial performance. We are pleased to have completed this exciting transaction, and we welcome Two Roads associates to Hyatt.”

Advertisement

Two Roads’ brands are expected to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program in the near future, expanding opportunities for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points across more leisure-focused stay options and also driving hotel occupancy from a group of travelers who spend more, stay more, and book directly.